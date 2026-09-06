Photos: YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING Teaser to Feature Elizabeth Holmes Documentary

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A teaser has been released for YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING, a documentary by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim featuring Elizabeth Holmes. The film had its world premiere in Telluride on September 6 at 6:15PM MT and is set for release in theaters this October.



YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING A documentary by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. Featuring Elizabeth Holmes.







Thirty-four days before she's sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes You Can See Everything.

Featuring

Elizabeth Holmes

Directed By

Nathan Fielder & Lance Oppenheim

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...