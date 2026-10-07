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Photos: YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING Screening Photos Released From L.A. Event

The Academy Museum event included a Q&A moderated by Bill Hader and featured appearances by Aziz Ansari, Elizabeth Olsen, Trent Reznor, and other industry guests.

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Photos: YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING Screening Photos Released From L.A. Event

Photos have been released from a special Los Angeles screening of YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING held at the Academy Museum's David Geffen Theater, which included a Q&A moderated by Bill Hader. The film arrives in theaters October 16.

Those who attended included directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, producers Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim, and Jack Davis, co-producer Eric Notarnicola, cinematographer David Bolen, editor Adam Locke-Norton, composer Ari Balouzian, Costume Designer Katina Danabassis, sound mixer Richard Carlos, and Q&A moderator Bill Hader.

Special guests at the event included Aziz Ansari, Julian Baker, Patrick Ball, Curry Barker, Kate Berlant, Weyes Blood, Aidy Bryant, Mark Burnett, Zach Cregger, Lucy Dacus, Mac Demarco, Hannah Einbinder, Abbi Jacobsen, Adam McKay, Dylan Minnette, Kyle Mooney, Hasan Piker, Elizabeth Olsen, Trent Reznor, Jay Shetty, Kiernan Shipka, Meg Stalter, Gus Van Sant, Damon Lindelof, Steven Yeun, and more.

Thirty-four days before she's sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING.

Featuring

Elizabeth Holmes

Directed By

Nathan Fielder & Lance Oppenheim

Photo Credit: Todd Williamson / Shutterstock for A24


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Photo Credit: Todd Williamson / Shutterstock for A24
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