Yasmin C. Rams' GO HEAL YOURSELF To Have International Premiere At DOC NYC

Director Yasmin C. Rams shines a spotlight on her very personal journey dealing with chronic illness in the documentary film GO HEAL YOURSELF, having its international premiere in the Personal Journeys section on November 13th at Cinépolis Chelsea and available on DOC NYC's digital platform from November 14th - November 28th. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Director Yasmin C. Rams, Producer Rodney Charles and editor Kirsten Kieninger.

Through various therapies and healing methods - both traditional and alternative - Rams introduces people from all over the world who are dealing with chronic diseases such as cancer, MS and Parkinson's through alternative means. For better or worse is still to be decided.

The film has received critical acclaim as "... a funny as well as touching documentary", "a critical as well as self-critical personal account", and "a very balanced and personal approach to the topic of dealing with one's chronic illness".

Having suffered from debilitating bouts of epilepsy since her childhood, director Yasmin C. Rams makes a drastic decision; she will stop taking the drugs that are affecting her liver and try to find a cure for herself via alternative medicine. Equipped with her camera, she seeks out alternative practitioners: from Traditional Chinese Medicine and medical marijuana to Ayahuasca - determined to take her fate into her own hands ... or is she placing herself in the hands of quacks, who will only make things worse? On her way, she meets people from all over the world who have healed themselves from diseases such as Parkinson's, Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis and others using alternative means, as well as people who are still trying to heal themselves. For example, we meet Yasmin's friend Hillary, who has been symptom-free from Multiple Sclerosis for 10 years due to a strict diet and yoga; Howard, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson's, and created his own TCM-inspired treatment program because he didn't want to follow in the footsteps of his mother, who had suffered from the severe side-effects of the conventional Parkinson's medication. "Go Heal Yourself" draws intimate portraits of these people and their very personal paths to health.

Told through Rams's own story and those of the inspiring subjects she encounters, GO HEAL YOURSELF tackles a complex conversation about alternative ideas and RISKING IT ALL to cure what ails you.

Full DOC NYC Screening Schedule:

Saturday, November 13, 1:45pm - Cinépolis Chelsea

Sunday, November 14, 9:30 pm - Cinépolis Chelsea

Sunday, November 14 - Sunday, November 28, 2021 - Online

Tickets are available at https://www.docnyc.net/film/go-heal-yourself/