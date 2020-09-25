Yara Shahidi Joins Live Action PETER PAN AND WENDY Film as Tinkerbell

Tinkerbell is Peter's closest friend.

Yara Shahidi has joined the cast of "Peter Pan and Wendy," Disney's live action remake of the classic story. The "Black-ish" actress will play Tinkerbell.

Jude Law plays Captain Hook in the film; Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson are on board to play Peter and Wendy, respectively.

Disney's "Peter Pan" was released in 1953. It remains the most successful adaptation of the J.M. Barrie novel about Peter Pan, the boy who wouldn't age and the children whom he whisks away to the magical world of Neverland.

Tinkerbell is a fairy and Peter's closest friend.

Shahidi plays Zoey on "Black-ish." She got her own spin-off series, "Grown-ish," about the character's time in college.

