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YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER Opening Scene to Premiere

The drama also features John Cho, Giancarlo Esposito, and Abubakr Ali in the cast.

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YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER Opening Scene to Premiere

The opening scene of YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER has been released ahead of the film's theatrical debut. The drama will play in select New York and Los Angeles theaters on September 25, expanding October 2nd.

Written and directed by Bassam Tariq, the film stars Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, with John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito, also starring Adia and Jahleel Kamara.

From writer-director Bassam Tariq, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother stars Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him - and the beliefs threatening to unravel within.

Credits

Written and Directed by: Bassam Tariq

Produced by: Lucan Toh, p.g.a., Babak Anvari, Bassam Tariq, p.g.a.

Executive Producer: Brian O'Neill

Cast: Mahershala Ali, John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito also starring Adia, Jahleel Kamara

Genre(s): Drama, Action

Rating: R for violence/bloody images, language and some sexual content

Orion Pictures presents a Two & Two Pictures Production, a film by Bassam Tariq.

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