YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER Premieres at TIFF

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Writer-director Bassam Tariq premiered YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER at the Toronto International Film Festival alongside stars Mahershala Ali, John Cho, Adia, Abubakr Ali, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The film is set for select theaters on September 25, with a wider theatrical release everywhere in October.

From writer-director Bassam Tariq, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother stars Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him - and the beliefs threatening to unravel within.

Orion Pictures presents the film, a Two & Two Pictures Production.

Credits

Written and Directed by: Bassam Tariq

Produced by: Lucan Toh, p.g.a., Babak Anvari, Bassam Tariq, p.g.a.

Executive Producer: Brian O'Neill

Cast: Mahershala Ali, John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito

Also starring Adia, Jahleel Kamara

Genre(s): Drama, Action

Rating: R for violence/bloody images, language and some sexual content

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