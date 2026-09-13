YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER Premieres at TIFF
Mahershala Ali, John Cho, and Giancarlo Esposito star in Bassam Tariq's drama about a hitman protecting his children in Houston.
Writer-director Bassam Tariq premiered YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER at the Toronto International Film Festival alongside stars Mahershala Ali, John Cho, Adia, Abubakr Ali, and Giancarlo Esposito.
The film is set for select theaters on September 25, with a wider theatrical release everywhere in October.
From writer-director Bassam Tariq, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother stars Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him - and the beliefs threatening to unravel within.
Orion Pictures presents the film, a Two & Two Pictures Production.
Credits
Written and Directed by: Bassam Tariq
Produced by: Lucan Toh, p.g.a., Babak Anvari, Bassam Tariq, p.g.a.
Executive Producer: Brian O'Neill
Cast: Mahershala Ali, John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito
Also starring Adia, Jahleel Kamara
Genre(s): Drama, Action
Rating: R for violence/bloody images, language and some sexual content