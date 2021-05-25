YOU, ME & MY EX Premieres June 20 on TLC

How close is too close when it comes to staying friends with your ex? Premiering on Sunday, June 20 at 10PM ET/PT on TLC, YOU, ME & MY EX follows five couples who deal with an ex who is still intricately connected to their past partner and very much a part of their daily lives. Viewers will watch these couples navigate the uncomfortable and awkward moments when a past love is still front and center. Relationships, marriage and children are no longer one-size-fits-all as the couples in this series redefine the norm, break the rules and forge their own paths towards the lives and families they want and dream of.

Viewers will get a first-hand look into the unique advantages and challenges that come with having an ex be the third wheel in a relationship. We'll see one couple renew their vows with hopes of both of their exes attending, two exes get matching tattoos and one former pair living together with a new girlfriend and coexisting under one roof. Will these couples be able to juggle a third in their relationships - or will the past resurface and become too much to handle?

The people featured this season include:

Jerry, Kayeelovey and Jerry's ex-wife Jessica

Jessica and Jerry met when he asked her if she would model for his company. Several children and one divorce later, their relationship looks very different now. Jessica and Jerry are currently living together, raising their children under one roof. When Jerry decides to move his girlfriend, Kayeelovey, into the house, the balance is upset and Jerry's relationship with each woman is put to the test. Kayeelovey must navigate sharing Jerry with his children and Jessica while Jerry struggles with balancing the extreme personality differences of both women, and the fact that Kayeelovey is around the same age as his oldest son.

Jimmy, Wendy, Jimmy's ex-wife Lisa and Lisa's fiancé Jack

It was love at first sight when Jimmy and Lisa met at a bar in 1987, and they quickly fell in love and got married. But things ended badly soon after Lisa gave birth to their son. Shortly after, Jimmy started dating Wendy, who is shockingly similar to Lisa in her looks and personality, and they eventually got married. Now, Jimmy and Lisa consider each other best friends and talk on the phone for hours almost every day and even own a business together. Wendy believes that Lisa is jealous of her relationship with Jimmy, while Lisa says she will always be his first love. Lisa still holds a lot of pain and secrets from her past with Jimmy that seem to be holding her back in her own relationship with her fiancé, Jack. Jack deals with the intimacy between Lisa and her ex-husband and the more he learns about their past the more questionable things look.

Alex and Caroline and Alex's ex-boyfriend Stephen

Alex and Caroline met at work where Caroline would frequently give Alex advice for his rocky relationship with his boyfriend Stephen. When Alex and Stephen broke up, Alex went from being Caroline's gay best friend to her boyfriend. He had a hard time feeling accepted throughout his life, and now he and Caroline struggle with others not understanding Alex's fluid sexuality and their relationship. Stephen is still very present in Alex's life, they went through a lot as a young gay couple and although their relationship ended due to Stephen cheating, they have remained best friends and talk every day. As Caroline and Alex build their future together, she has to learn to navigate her life with Stephen's constant presence.

Josh, Danielle, Josh's ex-wife Jennifer and Chantel, Jennifer's wife

After five years of marriage, Jennifer and Josh went their separate ways. Soon after, Jennifer realized she was attracted to a woman, and she fell for her coworker, Chantel. Josh moved on when he met Danielle, and a few months into their relationship they found out they were pregnant. These exes came to an agreement with their new partners to try to maintain a calm and stable environment for the sake of Josh and Jennifer's son. However, Jennifer and her new wife, Chantel, have decided they want a baby of their own, and have asked Jennifer's ex, Josh, if he would donate his sperm to the cause.

John, April, John's ex-wife Loren and Roy, April's ex-husband

Loren and John were married and had three kids together and they lived next door to April and Roy, who also had three kids. Both couples were going through hard times in their relationships and John and April ended up falling in love. Loren and Roy were blindsided by their spouses' connection and things got rocky as both divorces were finalized. Despite this rough patch, Roy continued to stay close with April. Now, to John's dismay, it seems April might have two husbands; she still does Roy's taxes, they get matching tattoos and she still makes him "honey-do" lists. Now that the dust has settled, John and April have decided to honor their love in a big way--by having the wedding they always wanted, but never had, and by inviting their exes to celebrate their marriage.

