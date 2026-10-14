YELLOWJACKETS Final Season Teaser Arrives on Paramount+

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Paramount+ has released the official teaser for the fourth and final season of Yellowjackets, teasing the survivors home at last, and haunted by the price of getting out alive. The series returns to Paramount+ with the Premium Plan on Friday, November 20.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Season four stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. Guest starring are June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, Sam Braun, Dulé Hill and more.

Earlier this week the Yellowjackets' return was 'reported' in an MTV News segment, and even 'acknowledged' by Alanis Morissette in her MTV Unplugged performance of her timeless hit Ironic.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. They are also the showrunners. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa and Julia Bicknell. The series is produced for SHOWTIME by Lionsgate Television.

Yellowjackets is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. All previous seasons of Yellowjackets are available to watch now with the Premium plan on Paramount+.

Photo Credit: Paramount+



Photo Credit: Paramount+

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