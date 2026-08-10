Melanie Lynskey Says DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK Role Was Her Easiest Job Yet

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Melanie Lynskey sat down with TODAY to discuss her new Netflix film DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK, revealing a deep personal connection to the character she plays. "It's probably the easiest work I've ever done," Lynskey said of the role, suggesting the part came naturally to her in ways other jobs have not.

During the conversation, Lynskey also spoke about her working relationship with co-star Sunny Sandler, offering a glimpse into their bond while filming the coming-of-age dramedy. The film follows Sandler's character, Sophie Birenbaum, as she prepares for the lead role in her high school production of Waitress while navigating unexpected turmoil at home. DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK also features Max Greenfield, Jack Champion, Stephanie Beatriz and Jon Lovitz among its cast.

Beyond the film, Lynskey gave TODAY a preview of what fans can expect from the fourth and final season of YELLOWJACKETS, teasing that the story "gets crazier." She also reacted to husband Jason Ritter's dancing videos on TikTok.

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