SCARY MOVIE to Lead Paramount+ PEAK SCREAMING Halloween Collection

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Paramount+ is bringing the screams this Halloween with a PEAK SCREAMING collection stacked with some of horror's biggest franchises, iconic villains and fan-favorite films — spanning slashers, supernatural scares, post-apocalyptic thrillers and plenty of horror comedy. Leading this year's lineup is the September 3 streaming debut of SCARY MOVIE (2026) and its Extended Cut, bringing the franchise's signature no-horror-movie-is-safe humor home just in time for spooky season.

For fans who believe the only right way to celebrate Halloween is by watching an entire franchise from beginning to end, Paramount+ is ready for the marathon. The service is home to the complete collections of SCARY MOVIE, SCREAM, A QUIET PLACE, PET SEMATARY and PARANORMAL ACTIVITY — putting Ghostface, paranormal possessions, creatures with very good hearing and very bad intentions, and nearly every horror trope worth screaming (or laughing) about under one roof.

And the scares extend beyond the movies. Fans can sink their teeth into the complete DEXTER collection while getting ready for the upcoming second season of DEXTER: RESURRECTION, or head back into the wilderness with YELLOWJACKETS ahead of its final season, premiering November 20. PEAK SCREAMING digs even deeper with horror classics, cult favorites and newer thrills for every kind of fan — from those who want to be genuinely terrified to those who prefer their scares with a punchline.

So whether Halloween plans call for a full-franchise binge, an old favorite, a killer series or something viewers will regret watching after dark, Paramount+ has the spooky-season watchlist covered.

The full PEAK SCREAMING collection is available on Paramount+.

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