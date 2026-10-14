Video: YELLOWJACKETS Season 4 Teaser Reveals a Deadly Homecoming
The Showtime survival drama returns with its past and present timelines colliding once again.
A new teaser for Yellowjackets Season 4 sets up a race against time, as the surviving members of the girls' soccer team try to bury their secrets before rescue finally arrives in the Wilderness. The footage makes clear that the group's time in the wild is not done unraveling them, with the teaser suggesting that "the Wilderness has its own ideas about who gets out alive."
The Showtime original, which also streams on Paramount+, splits its story between the team's ordeal after they return to Wiskayok and the present-day lives of the survivors, whose past continues to catch up with them. According to the teaser's description, their secrets "fester under the growing weight of what they've done and who they've become."
In the present-day timeline, the teaser indicates that two of the Yellowjackets are preparing to kill one of their own, just as an old flame returns to town with plans of her own. The description frames the moment plainly: "not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one's going to sting."
Season 4 continues the series' dual timeline structure, tracking the fallout of the team's survival in the woods alongside the consequences still playing out years later. New episodes will stream on Paramount+ with the Premium plan.
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