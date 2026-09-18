Wynn Everett Previews New Season Of CHAD POWERS On GMA
The actress teases where her booster character is headed as the comedy series returns.
Wynn Everett stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk up the new season of CHAD POWERS, giving viewers a taste of what is coming for her character, booster Tricia Yeager, in the hit comedy series.
Everett used the appearance to dish on her role within the show's world, offering a sense of how Tricia Yeager fits into the larger comedic dynamics of CHAD POWERS as the series continues to draw an audience.
The conversation centered on what fans can expect from the new episodes, with Everett hinting at the direction her character and the broader story are taking as the show moves into its next chapter.
Everett's GMA visit gave the morning show's audience a direct look at her perspective on playing Tricia Yeager, rounding out the segment with her take on the comedy's appeal heading into the new season.
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