Frankie Rodriguez, Steve Zahn Break Down Their CHAD POWERS Characters On GMA

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Frankie Rodriguez and Steve Zahn sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about their roles in CHAD POWERS, the comedy series following a quarterback attempting to jumpstart his stalled career by joining a struggling Georgia college football team. The two actors discussed how their characters fit into the show's storyline and what drew them to the project.

The conversation centered on the dynamic between their characters within the fictional college football program at the heart of the series, giving viewers a sense of the comedic tone the show strikes as it follows a fading athlete's attempt at a comeback.

CHAD POWERS has continued to expand its presence on Hulu, with the show's second season having already premiered as part of the streamer's promotional push. That rollout included a behind-the-scenes look at how the new season was edited with a thriller-style approach rather than a traditional comedy rhythm, a choice the creative team behind the promotional material described as coming together unexpectedly.

Rodriguez and Zahn's appearance adds another layer to the show's media presence following its Season 2 premiere. Additional coverage of the series' rollout, including CHAD POWERS Season 2 Arrives On Hulu With A New POWERS SURGE Promo, detailed how Hulu marked the season's arrival with additional promotional material timed to its streaming debut.

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