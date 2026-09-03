CHAD POWERS Season 2 Arrives On Hulu With A New POWERS SURGE Promo

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Hulu marked the return of CHAD POWERS with a new promotional video titled POWERS SURGE, timed to the premiere of the show's second season. The clip arrives as the streamer declared the release date a milestone occasion, positioning Season 2 as a major moment for viewers with Hulu and Hulu with Disney+ access.

Season 2 of CHAD POWERS began streaming on Hulu as part of a rollout that has included multiple promotional pieces from the platform. Ahead of the premiere, Hulu released a behind-the-scenes video detailing how the new season was edited with a thriller-style approach rather than a conventional comedy rhythm, with the concept described in that release as coming together like a fever dream.

That earlier behind-the-scenes look focused on the technical and creative choices shaping the season's pacing, offering insight into how the show's tone shifted for its second run. The POWERS SURGE promo continues that promotional push, arriving directly alongside the season's launch across Hulu's platforms.

For more on the editing approach behind the new season, Hulu previously detailed the process in Editing CHAD POWERS Like A Thriller, which outlined how the season's structure departs from a standard comedic format.

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