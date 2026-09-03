Glen Powell, Steve Zahn Break Down Their CHAD POWERS Roles On GMA

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Glen Powell and Steve Zahn sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about their roles in the new comedy 'Chad Powers,' a series centered on a disgraced quarterback who disguises himself in order to get back onto the football field and revive his career.

The conversation focused on the pair's characters and how they approached the show's premise, which blends sports drama with comedic disguise. Powell and Zahn discussed what drew them to the project and how their roles intersect within the story of a fallen athlete attempting a comeback under a false identity.

Much of the discussion centered on the mechanics of the show's central conceit, with both actors offering insight into how the undercover storyline plays out on screen and what audiences can expect from the tone of the series.

The GMA appearance gave Powell and Zahn a national platform to introduce 'Chad Powers' to viewers ahead of wider exposure for the show, with both actors speaking directly about their characters' motivations and the comedic stakes built into the premise.

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