Wyatt Cenac Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Animation & Cartoon Network

Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and Cartoon Network Studios (CNS) have set an exclusive, multiyear cross-studio overall deal with Emmy® Award-winning producer, writer, and performer Wyatt Cenac.



Under his deal, Cenac will develop and produce original animated programming at both WBA and CNS intended for a variety of audiences including preschool, kids, adult and family/co-viewing across all WarnerMedia platforms, as well as external outlets and services. Currently, Cenac has two projects in active development at the studios - an animated longform movie and adult animated series - in addition to assisting on other various series development.

Cenac joins Looney Tunes Cartoons executive producer and showrunner Pete Browngardt as the second overall cross-studio deal at WBA and CNS which allows for maximum creative flexibility to develop original material and access to the extensive character and franchise libraries at each studio. As a producer, this marks a return to the medium for Cenac who began his career in animation writing for four seasons on KING of the Hill beginning in 2002.



Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios said: "It is a huge win to have someone as funny, insightful, and unique as Wyatt join us at the studios. His creative voice further expands the variety of stories we can tell, and I look forward to a great partnership."



Wyatt Cenac said: "All that time I spent watching cartoons instead of doing my homework is finally starting to pay off. Thank goodness (and I suppose WBA too)."



Wyatt Cenac is represented by UTA, Avalon Management and attorney Jared Levine.