World of Wonder Docuseries FROCKUMENTARY Sets Premiere

Following the lives of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK stars Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo and Blu Hydrangea, aka the Frock Destroyers, Frockumentary transports people back to 2020 to see the pop group record, release, and perform their debut album, Frock4Life, during a global pandemic.

This tell-all, four-part (4x25') docu-series charts the ups and the downs of the band to reveal the funny and touching moments that happen when the heels come off and the make-up is washed away.

The series will premiere Wednesday, March 15 with a new episode going up weekly on World of Wonder.

Following the band as they make the album with Leland, Freddy Scott and Gabe Lopez (Composers, songwriters, and long-time collaborators on RuPaul's Drag Race), release it worldwide and embark on their first tour, the series also offers a sneak-peek behind the World of Wonder curtain as it dives into the process of making the album during a global pandemic and following the creative journey with core staff members.

Watch the teaser here: