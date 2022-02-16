World of Wonder Announces FROCKUMENTARY Docu-Series

World of Wonder, the award-winning team behind the global phenomenon RuPaul's Drag Race, has TODAY shared details of the brand-new docu-series, Frockumentary.

Following the lives of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK stars Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo and Blu Hydrangea, aka the Frock Destroyers, the series transports people back to 2020 to see the pop group record, release, and perform their debut album, Frock4Life, during a global pandemic. The series will premiere exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, on March 15, 2022.

Formed as part of the girl band challenge in 2019's RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK, Frock Destroyers debuted their highly addictive version of "Break Up (Bye Bye)" on the hit TV series. The track rocketed through the charts, hitting #3 on iTunes and entering the Big UK Top 40 at #10. The song also made "herstory" by becoming the first-ever Top 10 hit in the UK charts to be performed by a drag group.

Reuniting in 2020 to record their debut album, Frock4Life, which featured the smash hits "Her Majesty," "Big Ben" and "Fame Whore", the band was hit by numerous obstacles and challenges. This tell-all, four-part (4x25') docu-series charts the ups and the downs of the band to reveal the funny and touching moments that happen when the heels come off and the make-up is washed away.

Following the band as they make the album with Leland, Freddy Scott and Gabe Lopez (Composers, songwriters, and long-time collaborators on RuPaul's Drag Race), release it worldwide and embark on their first tour, the series also offers a sneak-peek behind the World of Wonder curtain as it dives into the process of making the album during a global pandemic and following the creative journey with core staff members.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, Co-Founders of World of Wonder, said, "Now more than ever we need 'Big Frock Destroyer Energy' to save the world. Documenting THE JOURNEY of these queens is like trying to capture lightning in a bottle - the tiniest spark is all you need to make it great TV, their liveliness is infectious! This series is everything we love about documentary making - you never know what's going to happen and you can be surprised by what you find."

Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo and Blu Hydrangea said, "Are you prepared to be Frock Destroyed... again? We all had so much fun on this project, it seems only fitting that we share the story of how it was made with our fans. A passion project that began when we were all catapulted onto the world's main stage, we're beyond excited that we get to share more of our story - Frock4Life!"

The docu-series will premiere exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus on March 15th at 12pm PT / 3pm ET.