Witney Carson Talks Return To DANCING WITH THE STARS And New Spinoff THE NEXT PRO

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Witney Carson stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her return to the ballroom for the upcoming season of DANCING WITH THE STARS, along with the new spinoff series DWTS: THE NEXT PRO. The two-time Mirrorball champion used the appearance to give viewers a look ahead at both her continued role on the flagship show and the fresh format the spinoff will bring to the franchise.

Carson has built her career on the ballroom floor, having claimed the Mirrorball trophy twice during her time as a professional dancer on DANCING WITH THE STARS. Her track record as one of the show's veteran pros gives her particular perspective on THE NEXT PRO, a spinoff built around discovering new talent for the ballroom competition.

The conversation centered on what audiences can expect from the new series as it looks to expand the DANCING WITH THE STARS universe, alongside details on Carson's own comeback to the main show's ballroom for its next season. The segment kept its focus on these two developments rather than broader career retrospectives.

The appearance follows other recent GOOD MORNING AMERICA segments tied to the DANCING WITH THE STARS franchise, including one in which Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas discussed their new roles at the judges' table on DANCING WITH THE STARS: THE NEXT PRO, offering viewers an early glimpse of what the spinoff has in store.

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