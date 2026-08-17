Mark Ballas Details How a New Pro Dancer Gets Picked for THE NEXT PRO

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Mark Ballas stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to walk hosts through the process of selecting a new professional dancer for DANCING WITH THE STARS: THE NEXT PRO, giving viewers insight into how the spinoff series identifies its next competitor. Ballas used the segment to explain what goes into evaluating candidates for the role, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the selection process ahead of the show's arrival.

Ballas has recently taken on a role at the judges' table for THE NEXT PRO alongside Shirley Ballas, a shift from performing to evaluating dancers as they compete for a spot in the professional ranks. That pairing was previously highlighted during a GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance in which the two played a game guessing which of them would be most likely to do various things once cameras start rolling on the new series.

The LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK conversation kept its focus on the mechanics of picking a new pro, with Ballas detailing the criteria and considerations that go into narrowing the field of hopefuls. His remarks gave audiences a preview of what the judging process will look like once the series begins airing.

The appearance builds on other recent media stops promoting THE NEXT PRO, including Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas's appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, where the pair previewed their dynamic working together at the judges' table.

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