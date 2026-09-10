Maura Higgins Reveals Vape Habit Is Affecting DANCING WITH THE STARS Rehearsals

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Maura Higgins sat down with Mark Ballas on Hulu's GET REAL to look ahead at the new season of Dancing with the Stars, and the conversation quickly turned personal. Host Amanda Hirsch pressed the pair on how their partnership came together, with Higgins revealing that her vape habit has been creeping into rehearsal time and that her friendship with Ballas actually began rooted in trust issues rather than instant chemistry.

Higgins also recounted a moment involving fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy, who reportedly assumed her accent was 'put on' before realizing it was genuine. The exchange offered a glimpse into the dynamics among the show's professional dancers as the new season takes shape, with Ballas weighing in alongside her on the origins of their working relationship.

The appearance is part of GET REAL's rollout of season previews with Dancing with the Stars talent. Hulu's GET REAL has recently featured other cast members from the ballroom competition, including a conversation with Tyler Cameron and Connor Wood about joining season 35 and how they kept their casting under wraps ahead of the announcement, as detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story.

The segment closed out with this week's Red Flag Review, a recurring feature on the show, as Higgins and Ballas rounded out their appearance with a lighter look at what fans can expect once the new season gets underway.

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