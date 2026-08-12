Mark Ballas And Shirley Ballas Play Superlative Game On DANCING WITH THE STARS: THE NEXT PRO

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Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss their new roles working together at the judges' table on DANCING WITH THE STARS: THE NEXT PRO. The segment centered on a lighthearted game in which the pair guessed which of them would be most likely to do various things once cameras start rolling on the new competition series.

The conversation gave viewers a glimpse of the dynamic between the two, who will now be evaluating dancers side by side rather than performing themselves. Their back-and-forth answers touched on how their working relationship might play out during live judging, offering a preview of the chemistry audiences can expect once the show airs.

The GMA appearance kept its focus on the game itself rather than diving into production details, plot specifics, or a premiere date for THE NEXT PRO. Instead, the interview leaned on the rapport between Mark and Shirley, letting their answers to the superlative-style questions carry the segment.

The appearance offered fans an early, informal look at what to expect from the pair once THE NEXT PRO begins, with their playful exchange serving as a preview of the judging table dynamic ahead of the new series.

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