Winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Announced!

Last night, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE came to a sensational season ending when Bailey Munoz was named the winner during the live two-hour season finale, on FOX. Bailey Munoz, 19, from Las Vegas, NV, received the most votes and break-danced off with the cash prize of $250,000, the cover of Dance Spirit magazine and the title of America's Favorite Dancer.

"I want to thank God for guiding me through this journey. Thank you to all my family, friends and all of Team Bailey for their love and support. You are all the reason I made it through this journey on 'SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE' and I love you guys so much," said Munoz. "Winning and being named America's Favorite Dancer is an incredible feeling that words can't describe. It's a humbling feeling to know that America felt my heart and soul each time I performed on that stage. I hope I inspired someone the way I was inspired through dance -- to never give up and always chase your dreams. You're never too little to dream big!"

The two-hour season finale included a performance by fan favorite contestant Phoebe Kochis, as well as a group performance featuring the returning Top 10 finalists, choreographed by Emmy Award winner Mandy Moore, and Luther Brown choreographed the SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019 tour number, featuring the Top 10 finalists and All-Stars Lauren Froderman and Cyrus "Glitch" Spencer.

Munoz also will join the rest of the Top 10 finalists and All-Stars Lauren Froderman and Cyrus "Glitch" Spencer for the SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019 tour, which kicks off October 12, 2019 in Atlantic City, NJ, at the Tropicana Casino.





