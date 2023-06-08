Wilt Chamberlain Docu-Series GOLIATH Coming to Showtime in July

GOLIATH will debut on demand and on streaming on Friday, July 14 for all Paramount+ With SHOWTIME subscribers.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Docum Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
Video: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Finale; Watch Photo 2 Video: Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo 3 WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square
Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo 4 Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID

Wilt Chamberlain Docu-Series GOLIATH Coming to Showtime in July

SHOWTIME SPORTS TODAY announced GOLIATH, a three-part documentary series examining the historic life, career and impact of Wilt Chamberlain, one of the greatest, most emulated and most misunderstood athletes of all time.

Brash and confident, Chamberlain changed the way the game is played, broke records and racial barriers and challenged the unwritten rules for all athletes, especially black basketball players, conforming to his own standards on or off the court.

GOLIATH will debut on demand and on streaming on Friday, July 14 for all Paramount+ With SHOWTIME subscribers before making its on-air debut on SHOWTIME® on Sunday, July 16 at 10 ET/PT with episodes premiering each Sunday.

GOLIATH is produced by Village Roadshow Television and Gotham Chopra’s RELIGION OF SPORTS in association with Kevin Garnett’s Content Cartel, Happy Madison Productions and Heeltap! Entertainment.

Utilizing groundbreaking artificial INTELLIGENCE to recreate Chamberlain’s voice to narrate his own words and archival footage provided by the Wilt Chamberlain Estate, GOLIATH tells the complete story of Chamberlain’s remarkable life and how it fits into the fabric of American history.

Beginning with his emergence on the national scene as a high schooler in the 1950’s and following the arc of his life through his death in 1999, each episode of GOLIATH highlights a specific element of Chamberlain’s cultural impact, focusing on the areas of power, money, race, sex, politics and celebrity.

Chamberlain's story is one of sheer dominance, records shattered and a RELENTLESS PURSUIT of excellence. The series provides an intimate look into the life of a true legend, showcasing his unparalleled athleticism, mesmerizing performances and pioneering achievements that have solidified his place in sports history.

“We are honored to team up with this group of talented filmmakers to bring the underexamined story of Wilt Chamberlain’s complex life to the masses,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, SHOWTIME SPORTS.

“Everybody knows Wilt for his legendary accomplishments on the basketball court – scoring 100 points in a game, averaging 50 points and 25 rebounds in a season – but there’s so much more to him than his stats. He was far ahead of his time in so many ways that will last infinitely longer than the numbers on a scoreboard.”

“It was an honor and privilege for my team and me to share Wilt’s incredible legacy with the world,” said Garnett. “Wilt’s cultural impact as a prominent outspoken African American athlete was revolutionary, especially during a time when social strength was not popular. There is no KG, [Michael] Jordan, Hakeem [Olajuwon], LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], or Shaq [Shaquille O'Neal] if Wilt doesn’t pave our way. We all stand on his strong shoulders.

We all owe a very special thanks to Barbara Lewis and Wilt’s family for allowing us the full access and trust which was crucial to tell this extraordinary story. GOLIATH is not only a tribute to Wilt’s extraordinary career but also a celebration of the mark he left on and off the basketball court and the world.”

The series invokes a variety of voices from sports, media, entertainment and academia to place Chamberlain’s life in both historical and modern contexts, highlighting his athleticism, personal magnetism and introspective nature.

GOLIATH taps into the insightful voices of Garnett, Pat Riley, Rick Barry, Bill Walton, Lisa Leslie, Oscar Robertson, Jemele Hill, Jerry West, the late Jim Brown, COUPLES THERAPY clinical psychologist Orna Guralnik and more to share their reflections on Chamberlain, his era and the everlasting effect he’s had on the game of basketball and American culture.

GOLIATH is directed by Rob Ford (The Cost of Winning; BOYS IN BLUE) and Christopher Dillon (A Crime To Remember) and executive produced by Ford, Charles J. Lindsay (61*), William Lindsay, Matt Mosko, Garnett, Mike Marangu (KG: ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE), Brian Bennett, Shannon Perry, Chopra (SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE) and Ameeth Sankaran (Tom vs. Time). Victor Buhler (McGregor Forever) serves as co-executive producer.

GOLIATH is the latest in a series of unscripted programming from SHOWTIME SPORTS that spotlights contemporary subject matters at the intersection of culture and society. Additional titles in THE LINEUP include CATCHING LIGHTNING, BOYS IN BLUE, NYC POINT GODS, STAND, SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE, IVERSON and Emmy®-winning McENROE, OUTCRY and DISGRACED.

This also marks the fifth collaboration between SHOWTIME and Religion of Sports, with the others being Kobe Bryant’s MUSE, I AM GIANT: VICTOR CRUZ, PASSION PLAY: RUSSELL WESTBROOK and the above-mentioned SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers. 

Photo Credit: SHOWTIME



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

2
TAMRON HALL Ranks Among the Week’s and Season’s Top 5 Talk Shows Photo
TAMRON HALL Ranks Among the Week’s and Season’s Top 5 Talk Shows

During the week of May 22, 2023, “Tamron Hall” improved on the year-ago week in Total Viewers (+2% - 1.023 million vs. 1.004 million). In fact, “Tamron Hall” improved on the year-ago week in Total Viewers in 31 of the last 32 weeks.

3
Hulu Orders VANDERPUMP VILLA Reality Series From Lisa Vanderpump Photo
Hulu Orders VANDERPUMP VILLA Reality Series From Lisa Vanderpump

“Vanderpump Villa” follows the hand-picked staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s luxury French villa as they live and work together to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests. Lisa Vanderpump (“Vanderpump Rules,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) will executive produce. Last night, the 'Scandoval' wrapped up on Vanderpump Rules.

4
A&E Network Expands Secrets of Franchise Photo
A&E Network Expands 'Secrets of' Franchise

Through in-depth interviews with insiders on all levels, rare archival footage, and exclusive content, series under the “Secrets Of” banner delve into complex worlds through a modern-day lens that examines how these brands, organizations, and figures have molded our culture’s view of power and sexuality.  

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Candlebox Announces Final Studio Album 'The Long Goodbye'Candlebox Announces Final Studio Album 'The Long Goodbye'
Video: WE tv Drops BREAKING THE ICE Docu-Series TrailerVideo: WE tv Drops BREAKING THE ICE Docu-Series Trailer
Mark Ruffalo to Lead HBO's Upcoming Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project SeriesMark Ruffalo to Lead HBO's Upcoming Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project Series
Video: Flo Milli Links With Lah Pat for 'Rodeo' Remix Music VideoVideo: Flo Milli Links With Lah Pat for 'Rodeo' Remix Music Video

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE