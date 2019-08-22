William Jackson Harper Will Recur On THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

Deadline reports that William Jackson Harper, the beloved Chidi from NBC's "The Good Place," will recur on Barry Jenkins' "The Underground Railroad," an adaptation of Colson Whitehead's novel.

The story centers on young Cora, a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia. Life is hell for all the slaves, but especially bad for Cora; an outcast even among her fellow Africans, she is coming into womanhood-where even greater pain awaits. When Caesar, a recent arrival from Virginia, tells her about the Underground Railroad, they decide to take a terrifying risk and escape.

Harper will play Royal, a freeborn black man who Cora encounters on her epic journey.

Harper was recently seen on the big screen in Ari Aster's horror flick "Midsommar." He's best known for playing the indecisive, lovable Chidi Anagonye on NBC's Emmy-nominated afterlife comedy "The Good Place." He starred as Stokely Carmichael in "All The Way" on Broadway in 2014.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories