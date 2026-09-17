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William Jackson Harper Looks Back on 10 Years of THE GOOD PLACE

The actor recalls the ease of working with his former cast while previewing two new roles.

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William Jackson Harper joined TODAY to discuss his new psychological thriller series American Hostage, in which he plays a journalist, while also marking ten years since THE GOOD PLACE first put him on the map. The conversation touched on his current project as well as an upcoming role as a lawyer in Conviction.

Harper is best known for his breakout performance in THE GOOD PLACE, the mega-hit series that helped define his career. Looking back on the experience, he told TODAY, "I got spoiled on that job. It was such a fun, easy group of people to be around."

Beyond the nostalgia, Harper used the appearance to preview his next chapter on screen. He spoke about stepping into the journalist role for American Hostage, a psychological thriller that marks a notable shift from the comedic sensibility of THE GOOD PLACE, and about his upcoming turn as a lawyer in Conviction.

The interview offered a glimpse of an actor balancing reflection with forward momentum, weighing a decade-old role that shaped his public identity against new work that pushes him into darker, more dramatic territory.

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