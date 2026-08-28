Photos: A TALE OF TWO CITIES and AMERICAN HOSTAGE to Premiere on MGM+

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MGM+ will premiere the four-part drama A TALE OF TWO CITIES on Sunday, September 6, with new episodes airing Sundays at 10:00 pm ET/PT. The limited series stars Kit Harington, François Civil, and Mirren Mack.















The series is created and written by Daniel West and directed by Richard Clark. It is produced by Federation Stories and Simon Meyers, and co-produced by Federation Studio France and Thriker Films, for MGM+ and the BBC. Executive producers are Polly Williams and Sarah Best for Federation Stories, Léo Becker for Federation Studio France, and Kit Harington and Daniel West for Thriker Films. The series is distributed by Federation International.

London, 1782. Tensions run high in the war between France and Britain. A young woman, Lucie Manette (Mirren Mack) has her life upended when she receives a message from Paris - her father, assumed dead for almost 20 years, may be alive. The messenger - idealistic French emigré, Charles Darnay (François Civil) - is arrested and charged with treason. Lucie enlists the help of a brilliant but erratic young lawyer, Sydney Carton (Kit Harington), to free Darnay in the hope he will lead her to Paris to track down her father. Lucie's collision with Darnay and Carton unleashes a powerful and complex love triangle. Both men fight to be worthy of her love, and Lucie is torn over which one to choose. Yet neither man - physically so alike, spiritually poles apart - can escape the other. Instead, they find themselves bound together in life and death, through triumphs, tragedies, marriage, and murder.

A Tale of Two Cities Episode Guide

Episode 101: 'Recalled to Life' - Sunday, September 6 at 10:00PM ET/PT — London, 1782. Eighteen years after witnessing her father's death, Lucie Manette receives news that he may still be alive. When her only lead, dashing Frenchman Charles Darnay, is arrested for treason, she turns to mercurial lawyer Sydney Carton for help.

Episode 102: 'Malunion' - Sunday, September 13 at 10:00PM ET/PT — Lucie and Charles journey to Paris in search of her long-lost father. The two grow closer, until Charles' dark past rears its head. Back in London, Lucie is drawn to the troubled Sydney Carton. Meanwhile, Thérèse Defarge plots revenge against the Marquis.

Episode 103: 'Mother's Ruin' - Sunday, September 20 at 10:00PM ET/PT — As Lucie builds a new life for her father in London, Sydney and Charles face off for her affection. She loves both – but must choose one. The Revolution arrives in Paris: after a battle in the streets, vengeful Thérèse makes a discovery in La Bastille.

Episode 104: 'Resurrection Man' - Sunday, September 27 at 10:00PM ET/PT — As the Revolution descends into bloodshed, Charles is arrested in Paris. Desperate to save him, Lucie turns to Sydney Carton – but at Charles' trial, a shock revelation changes everything. As Thérèse seeks vengeance, Sydney weighs up an epic sacrifice.

MGM+ will also premiere AMERICAN HOSTAGE, with the series debuting with two episodes on Sunday, September 20, followed by new episodes airing Sundays at 9:00 pm ET/PT. The series stars Jon Hamm, Giovanni Ribisi, Mireille Enos, Kristoffer Polaha, William Jackson Harper, Jonathan Tucker, and Kat Cunning.

American Hostage is co-created, co-showrun and executive produced by Shawn Ryan and Eileen Myers. Additional executive producers are Shawn Ryan, Eileen Myers, Jon Hamm, Connie Tavel, Marney Hochman, Sharon Hoffman, Shawn Christensen, and Gabriel Mason. The series is a Sony Pictures Television studio production.

Based on the acclaimed first season of the scripted podcast of the same name, American Hostage is a psychological thriller set in the 1970s inspired by the harrowing true story of Fred Heckman, a beloved Indianapolis radio reporter who is thrust into the middle of a life-or-death crisis when hostage-taker Tony Kiritsis demands to be interviewed on his popular radio news program.

American Hostage Episode Guide

Episode 101: 'My Town Indy' - Sunday, September 20 at 9:00PM ET/PT — WIBC News Director Fred Heckman gets the story of his career when a hostage taker, Tony Kiritsis, demands to be interviewed live on air. Fred must decide whether to air the explosive interview.

Episode 102: 'McMahon, Martinis & Madness' - Sunday, September 20 at 10:00PM* ET/PT — Fred has a groundbreaking on-air interview with Tony, only to find himself pulled further and further away from his role as news director.

Episode 103: 'Magic Ticket Sweepstakes' - Sunday, September 27 at 9:00PM ET/PT — When a report from WIBC sends Tony into a deadly spiral, Fred is forced to embrace the role of hostage negotiator to prolong Dick's life.

*Please note, episode 102 will premiere after episode 101 on Sunday, September 20th at 10:00PM ET/PT, with the remainder of the season's episodes continuing on a weekly cadence at 9:00PM ET/PT.

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