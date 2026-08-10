AMERICAN HOSTAGE Trailer From MGM+ Starring Jon Hamm Released

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MGM+ has released the official trailer, key art and new images for AMERICAN HOSTAGE, an anthology series starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm. Co-created by Shawn Ryan and Eileen Myers, the eight-episode series is set to premiere with two episodes on Sunday, September 20, followed by weekly episodes leading to a finale on Sunday, November 1 on MGM+. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, AMERICAN HOSTAGE is scheduled for a World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Based on the acclaimed first season of the scripted podcast of the same name, AMERICAN HOSTAGE is a psychological thriller set in the 1970s that tells the harrowing true story of Fred Heckman, a beloved Indianapolis radio reporter who is thrust into the middle of a life-or-death crisis when hostage-taker Tony Kiritsis demands to be interviewed on his popular radio news program.

AMERICAN HOSTAGE stars Hamm as Fred Heckman, alongside Emmy Award nominee Giovanni Ribisi as Tony Kiritsis. Additional cast includes Kristoffer Polaha as Dick Hall, Emmy Award nominees William Jackson Harper as Ben Hairston and Mireille Enos as Barbara Heckman, Jonathan Tucker as FBI Special Agent Cormac McNally and Kat Cunning as Ibby Hall.

Based on the first season of the scripted podcast of the same name, AMERICAN HOSTAGE dramatizes the true story of Indianapolis radio reporter Fred Heckman, portrayed by Hamm, who becomes entangled in a hostage crisis when captor Tony Kiritsis, played by Giovanni Ribisi, demands airtime on his radio program. The cast also includes Kristoffer Polaha, William Jackson Harper, Mireille Enos, Jonathan Tucker and Kat Cunning. Executive producers include Shawn Ryan, Eileen Myers, Sharon Hoffman, Jon Hamm, Connie Tavel, Marney Hochman, Shawn Christensen, Gabriel Mason, Jen Roskind, Adam Arkin and Nina Lopez Corrado, with Arkin and Corrado also directing.

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