Will Smith Set to Star in Adaptation of Marcus Sakey's Novel 'Brilliance'

According to The Wrap, Will Smith will star in an adaptation of Marcus Sakey's novel "Brilliance." The film has been acquired by Paramount Pictures.

With a screenplay written by Akiva Goldsman, the film will be based on the first book in the trilogy.

Smith and Goldsman will also be producers on the project, alongside James Lassiter and Shane Salerno. The film will be a co-production between Goldsman's Weed Road Pictures, Smith's Westbrook Entertainment and Salerno's The Story Factory.

A synopsis for Brilliance follows:

In Wyoming, a little girl reads people's darkest secrets by the way they fold their arms. In New York, a man sensing patterns in the stock market racks up $300 billion. In Chicago, a woman can go invisible by being where no one is looking. They're called "brilliants," and since 1980, one percent of people have been born this way. Nick Cooper is among them; a federal agent, Cooper has gifts rendering him exceptional at hunting terrorists. His latest target may be the most dangerous man alive, a brilliant drenched in blood and intent on provoking civil war. But to catch him, Cooper will have to violate everything he believes in-and betray his own kind.





