Whoopi Goldberg Joins Cast of THE STAND on CBS All Access

CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that Whoopi Goldberg, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke and Daniel Sunjata have joined the cast of its original limited event series THE STAND, based on Stephen King's bestselling novel of the same name. They join previously announced cast members James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young and Henry Zaga.

Whoopi Goldberg will portray Mother Abagail, a prophet who receives visions from God and guides survivors of the superflu. Whoopi Goldberg is one of an elite group of artists who have won the GRAMMY, the Academy Award, the Golden Globe, the Emmy and Daytime Emmy and a Tony Award. Goldberg's many television credits range from series, miniseries and talk shows to movies and specials. She currently moderates the Emmy Award-winning "The View." Whoopi made her motion picture debut in Steven Spielberg's film version of Alice Walker's "The Color Purple." She won the Academy Award for her performance in "Ghost," and has also starred in such films as "Made in America," "Boys on the Side," "Ghosts of Mississippi" and "Girl, Interrupted," and such animated classics as "The Lion King" and "Toy Story 3." Whoopi most recently starred in Paramount Pictures' comedy "Nobody's Fool" opposite Tiffany Haddish and in "Furlough." Whoopi has also produced numerous series, specials and movies for television, as well as theatrical productions on Broadway and around the world, including the Tony Award-winning "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and the Tony-nominated "Sister Act: The Musical." Her next book, The Unqualified Hostess, will be out this fall.

Jovan Adepo will play Larry Underwood, a young musician with a taste for fame, as well as illegal substances. When the plague hits, he is forced to confront his demons as he makes his way to the new world. Adepo was most recently seen as Antron McCray in Ava DuVernay's "When They See Us," which chronicled the story of the Central Park Five. He also starred as Lionel in the special event "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons.'" Adepo will reprise his role as Danny in the critically acclaimed series "Sorry for Your Loss" and will star in the upcoming season of "Jack Ryan." His other television credits include "The Leftovers." In film, Adepo recently wrapped production on the independent film "The Violent Heart." Other film credits include "Overlord," produced by JJ Abrams, and "Fences" opposite Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.

Owen Teague will portray Harold Lauder. After the superflu ravages his town, Harold goes IN SEARCH OF others with fellow survivor Frannie Goldsmith. While his intentions are good, jealousy and his infatuation with Frannie threaten to lead him down a dark path. Up next, Teague will co-star alongside Kathryn Hahn in HBO's "Mrs. Fletcher." Other television credits include "Bloodline" and "Black Mirror." In film, he can currently be seen on the big screen reprising his role as Patrick Hocksetter in the second installment of "It," and will also appear in the thriller "Mary," out in October and the upcoming "The Empty Man." His other film credits include "I See You," opposite Helen Hunt, and the coming-of-age drama "Every Day."

Brad William Henke will portray Tom Cullen, Nick Andros' traveling companion who is developmentally disabled due to a terrible fall as a child. A sweet soul, he will be instrumental in their fight for survival. Henke is best known as prison guard Desi Piscatella in "Orange Is the New Black." Other television credits include "Justified," "Sneaky Pete," "October Road" and "The Bridge." He is currently shooting the limited series "Manhunt: Lone Wolf." Henke's film credits include M. Night Shyamalan's "Split," "Bright," David Ayer's "Fury," "Draft Day," "Pacific Rim," "North Country," "Sherrybaby" and "Choke." He will also be seen in "Arkansas" with Vince Vaughn and John Malkovich, and Annapurna's upcoming untitled Babak Anvari project, opposite Armie Hammer.

Daniel Sunjata will play Cobb, a member of the military tasked with supervising Stu Redman as the government searches for a cure during the outbreak of the superflu. Sunjata, known for his role on television's "Rescue Me," also starred on "Graceland" and "Notorious" and has been seen on "Animal Kingdom," "Happy!" and "Manifest." He will recur on "#FREERAYSHAWN" opposite Stephan James and Laurence Fishburne. His film credits include "The Dark Knight Rises," "Small Town Crime," "The Devil Wears Prada," "Ghost of Girlfriends Past," "Lullaby," "Bad Company," "Melinda and Melinda," "One for the Money" and "Gone."

THE STAND is Stephen King's apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios. Josh Boone and Ben Cavell will write and executive produce, with Boone also directing. Stephen King will write the last chapter of the series, providing a new coda that isn't found in the book. Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein will also serve as executive producers with Will Weiske serving as co-executive producer. Knate Lee, Jill Killington and Owen King will serve as producers.

