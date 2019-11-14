Watch a Cut from Warren Haynes' Upcoming Live Film and Album

The latest cut from GRAMMY Award-winning artist and guitar legend Warren Haynes' upcoming live film and album, Warren Haynes Presents: The Benefit Concert Volume 16, for Hard Working Americans' "Stomp & Holler" can be viewed here! Recorded at Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam on December 13, 2014, supergroup Hard Working Americans (comprised of Todd Snider, Dav Schools, Neal Casal, Chad Staehly, and Duane Trucks) perform their roots-driven rendition of Hayes Carll's "Stomp and Holler."

Curated by Haynes, the Christmas Jam is one of the most celebrated and longest-running live concerts in the U.S, held each year in Haynes' hometown of Asheville, NC. Since its inception, the concert has provided an opportunity for the performing artists, audience and the local community to give back during the holiday season as Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity's largest annual contributor, to date raising over 2.7 million dollars.

The Benefit Concert Volume 16 features two hours of live music from Warren Haynes, Gov't Mule with Jackie Greene, Billy & The Kids (Bill Kreutzmann of Grateful Dead, Tom Hamilton of American Babies & JRAD, Reed Mathis of Tea Leaf Green & Aron Magner of Disco Biscuits), Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Hard Working Americans (Todd Snider, Neal Casal, Dave Schools & Duane Trucks of Widespread Panic, Chad Staehly of Great American Taxi), Paul Riddle (Marshall Tucker Band Co-Founder) & Friends, and many special guests such as Oteil Burbridge (Allman Brothers, Dead & Co.), Jack Pearson, Col. Bruce Hampton, The Revivalists' Michael Girardot and Rob Ingraham, American Idol Winner Caleb Johnson, and Audley Freed. Capturing the live magic and unique collaborations for which the Christmas Jam is renowned, The Benefit Concert Volume 16 features one-of-a-kind covers of Grateful Dead, Phish, The Band, Neil Young, Marshall Tucker Band and The Faces songs. The release will be available in several different configurations: CD/DVD package, digital album, standard CD, film, Blu-ray, double vinyl, and digital film. Proceeds from the album will be donated to Habitat for Humanity via Haynes' W&S Charitable Foundation.





