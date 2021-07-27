Warner Bros. Pictures Acquires Worldwide Rights to THE FALLOUT

Warner Bros. Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to the SXSW multiple-award-winning feature THE FALLOUT. Written and directed by Megan Park in her feature filmmaking debut, THE FALLOUT won the Grand Jury and Audience Awards for Narrative Feature, and Park won the Brightcove Illumination Award honoring a filmmaker on the rise at this year's SXSW Film Festival. The film will release exclusively on HBO Max where available globally and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in the balance of international markets.



The cast includes Jenna Ortega delivering a career-defining performance, along with Maddie Ziegler, Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, Lumi Pollack, John Ortiz, Julie Bowen and Shailene Woodley. The story follows high schooler Vada (Ortega) as she navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family and friends, as well as her view of the world, are forever altered.



"Making THE FALLOUT was a journey I never expected to take and one that has changed me forever," stated Park. "If by seeing this film just one teen feels less alone, less afraid, or somehow understood, that will make THE JOURNEY worth every step."



"What Megan Park has created with THE FALLOUT is a sensitive and moving story, marking a stunning debut behind the camera, with an exceptional young cast led by a revelatory and powerful performance by Jenna Ortega and an emotionally impactful turn from Maddie Ziegler," said Carolyn Blackwood, Chief Operating Officer, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.



"We shot the film during the height of Covid and despite all the stoppages and setbacks, we knew we had to tell this story now. HBO Max is the perfect home for this film, and we are pleased to be working with the whole team at Warner Bros. to bring the film to audiences around the world," said producers Shaun Sanghani, David Brown, Rebecca Miller and Cara Shine.



THE FALLOUT was produced by Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment and David Brown of Clear Horizon alongside Rebecca Miller, Cara Shine and Todd Lundbohm. Joannie Burstein and Giulia Prenna also produced. The film was financed by SSS Film Capital, Clear Media Finance, and 828 Media Capital.



Park's behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Kristen Correll, production designer Justin Dragonas, editor Jennifer Lee, costume designer Tasha Goldthwait and composer Finneas O'Connell.