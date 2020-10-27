WISECRACKIN Presents the Cast of Pimprov

Friday Nov 6, 8pm CST Wisecrackin’ welcomes the cast of Pimprov as the contestants. Hosted by Angie McMahon.

Pimprov is back with Wisecrackin on Friday Nov 6 at 8pm. This show is free but donations are accepted and will go to help needy families get fed this Thanksgiving.

Wisecrackin' is a weekly Online Comedy show were comedians are pitted in a head to head challenge to write a punchline to a set up they have never seen. The audience gets to watch and vote live on their favorite ones while also interacting in real-time with the performers throughout the show in the chat.

Who is Pimprov:

You've seen the flashy suits and jewelry so bright that a blind man can see it shining. Now ask yourself "who is more entertaining than a pimp?" Pimprov revolves around four pimps who took improv classes...on accident. The group's lack of political correctness and outrageous costumes are only part of the reason they're growing in popularity. The other reason is they're really funny.

For over 10 years Pimprov has taken up donations for various domestic abuse shelters across the country. Just in case you're confused...we are actors portraying outrageous characters onstage. Definition of Improv Pimping: Playfully getting another player to do something unpleasant or difficult.

I mean seriously, we all have mothers. Some of us have wives, and daughters. It's a comedy show. This special event with Wisecrackin' will be a fundraiser to feed the needy this Thanksgiving.

When: Friday Nov 6

Time: 8pm CST ("doors open" at 7:45pm)

Where: https://www.wisecrackin.com

Cost: Donations will be accepted.

