WILDWOOD Tickets Now on Sale; LAIKA's Stop-Motion Fantasy

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Tickets are now on sale for LAIKA's WILDWOOD, the studio's stop-motion fantasy opening exclusively in theatres October 23. LAIKA also debuted the film's final trailer. The trailer showcases LAIKA's handcrafted filmmaking and offers a look at Prue McKeel's journey into the hidden world of Wildwood and the escalating stakes of her quest to bring her brother home.

Tickets for WILDWOOD are now available in the United States at participating theatre box offices and online at WildwoodMovie.com. Fathom Entertainment is distributing the film theatrically in the United States. International sales are handled by FilmNation Entertainment.

WILDWOOD will be presented in select premium formats and experiences, including 4DX, DBOX and Dolby Cinema, where available.

Directed and produced by Travis Knight (Masters of the Universe, Kubo and the Two Strings) and written by Chris Butler (Masters of the Universe, ParaNorman), WILDWOOD opens exclusively in theatres across the United States on October 23, 2026.

The American Film Institute recently announced that WILDWOOD will make its US Premiere as the Opening Night selection of the 40th AFI FEST on October 21st, ahead of its nationwide theatrical release.

After her baby brother is abducted by a murder of crows, headstrong teenager Prue McKeel (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) launches a desperate rescue mission into the Impassable Wilderness — an enchanted forest hidden just beyond Portland, Oregon. Joined by her hapless but loyal classmate Curtis Mehlberg (Jacob Tremblay), Prue navigates a world of talking animals, bandits, and powerful figures driven by grief and ambition. As the pair is drawn into a conflict threatening the balance of the forest itself, Prue must find a way to save her brother while confronting forces that could determine Wildwood's future.

Inspired by the acclaimed novel written by Colin Meloy and illustrated by Carson Ellis, WILDWOOD brings an expansive fantasy world to the screen through LAIKA's approach to stop-motion filmmaking. Characters, environments and intricate details are physically crafted and animated by hand, frame by frame, creating a world that feels both fantastical and unmistakably tangible.

WILDWOOD features a voice cast led by Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Prue McKeel and Jacob Tremblay as Curtis Mehlberg, alongside Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan (Shame), Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Jake Johnson (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Charlie Day (The Super Mario Galaxy Movie), Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Jemaine Clement (Avatar: Fire and Ash), Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon), Tom Waits (Seven Psychopaths) and Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

About LAIKA

Founded in 2005 and based in Oregon, LAIKA is an award-winning animation studio and Certified B Corporation driven to tell bold, original stories that stand the test of time. Renowned for its distinctive artistry, innovative filmmaking and pioneering use of technology, LAIKA has redefined the possibilities of stop-motion animation.

The studio's five films — Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings and Missing Link — were each nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. LAIKA's next animated feature, WILDWOOD, premieres October 23, 2026. The studio has also expanded its storytelling into live action film and television.

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of content to movie theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom Entertainment has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements across various genres and formats, including feature films, episodic content, documentaries, concerts, and live events. Fathom consistently ranks among the top 10 theatrical distributors in North America and distributes content to cinemas worldwide. Fathom Entertainment is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com

About FilmNation Entertainment

Academy Award-winning FilmNation Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment company that produces, finances, and distributes films, TV series, podcasts, and theatre productions with global appeal. Recent FilmNation productions include Sean Baker's Anora, which won five Oscars including Best Picture, and Edward Berger's Academy Award-winning Conclave. This year, the company released Olivia Wilde's Sundance sensation The Invite and has a packed fall slate including Florian Zeller's Bunker, Anton Corbijn's A Talent For Murder, Paul Greengrass' The Uprising and the highly anticipated WILDWOOD from LAIKA Studios and I Play Rocky for Amazon MGM. FilmNation also produced award-winning box office hits Promising Young Woman, Arrival, and The Big Sick, and is the home of Infrared, a film production label focused on genre films with franchise potential, such as Novocaine for Paramount and the upcoming Skeletons for Sony Pictures.

Most recent TV series include the Prime Video Original Series The House of the Spirits, the historical epic Black Gold for NDR and ARD, Small Town, Big Story for Sky, and the upcoming Forever Home for UK broadcaster 5. FilmNation also debuted the Emmy Award-winning TV series I Know This Much is True for HBO. The company's popular podcasts champion non-fiction storytelling and include the Signal Award-winning SNAFU with Ed Helms and the podcast-inspired book SNAFU: The Definitive Guide to History's Greatest Screwups, a New York Times Best Seller. FilmNation's theatre credits include 2024 Best Play Tony-Winner Stereophonic, and the Tony Award-Winning productions Prima Facie, The Sound Inside, and The Band's Visit.

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