WILDWOOD Key Art Debuts Ahead of LAIKA's Fantasy Film Release

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

LAIKA has released official key art for WILDWOOD, a handcrafted fantasy feature directed by Travis Knight and set for release in theaters everywhere. The film follows Prue McKeel, voiced by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, as she ventures into an enchanted forest hidden beyond Portland, Oregon, to rescue her baby brother after he is taken by a murder of crows. The voice cast includes Carey Mulligan, Jacob Tremblay, Richard E. Grant, Awkwafina, Amandla Stenberg, Tom Waits, Charlie Day, Blythe Danner, Arthur Knight, Maya Erskine, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Rob Delaney, Jemaine Clement, Marc Evan Jackson, Len Cariou, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, with Angela Bassett and Mahershala Ali.

LAIKA debuts key art for Travis Knight's handcrafted epic fantasy WILDWOOD, in theaters everywhere October 23.

The screenplay is written by Chris Butler, with Travis Knight and Sam Wilson producing. Tickets in the United States are expected to become available later in the summer through Fathom Entertainment and participating theater box offices, with fans able to sign up in advance to be notified when they go on sale.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...