WILDWOOD to Open AFI FEST 2026 with Stop-Motion Epic

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The American Film Institute (AFI) announced that the U.S. Premiere of LAIKA Studios' WILDWOOD will open the 40th edition of AFI FEST presented by Canva on Wednesday, October 21. The epic stop-motion fantasy is directed and produced by Academy Award nominee Travis Knight, written by Academy Award nominee Chris Butler, based on the novel by Colin Meloy and features cinematography by Academy Award nominee Caleb Deschanel (AFI Class of 1969). The voice cast is led by Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Jacob Tremblay, alongside Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan, Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, Tom Waits and Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant.

'AFI is honored to celebrate WILDWOOD as the Opening Night Film of the 40th Annual AFI FEST,' said Bob Gazzale, AFI President & CEO. 'At a time when the world needs artistic inspiration more than ever, WILDWOOD comes to the rescue by inviting audiences to a hand-crafted, endlessly imaginative world that both dazzles and delights.'

'Sixteen years is a long time to carry a story with you. And yet, sometimes that's what stories ask of the people who tell them. WILDWOOD was built slowly, painstakingly, by hundreds of extraordinary artists and craftspeople who gave something of themselves to this movie. For so long, this strange and beautiful world belonged only to those of us fortunate enough to wander through it together. To finally emerge blinking into the daylight at AFI FEST is a profound honor,' said Travis Knight. 'AFI has a long tradition of championing ambitious and distinctive filmmaking, and the filmmakers with the audacity, imagination and occasional poor judgment to attempt something genuinely different and sincere. We're grateful to be among them. For 16 years, we've been finding our way through Wildwood. What a privilege it is to finally welcome others inside.'

About the Film

After her baby brother is abducted by a murder of crows, headstrong teenager Prue McKeel (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) launches a desperate rescue mission into the Impassable Wilderness—an enchanted forest hidden just beyond Portland, Oregon. Joined by her hapless but loyal classmate Curtis Mehlberg (Jacob Tremblay), Prue navigates a world of talking animals, bandits and powerful figures driven by grief and ambition. As the pair is drawn into a conflict threatening the balance of the forest itself, Prue must discover the strength and belief she never knew she possessed. If she hopes to save her brother and protect Wildwood's fragile future, she will have to risk everything. From Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning LAIKA, Wildwood is a sweeping adventure about love, sacrifice and the magic that reveals itself when we dare to look beyond the familiar.

Event Details

The 40th edition of the Institute's annual film festival will take place October 21–25 at the TCL Chinese Theatres in the heart of Hollywood and feature a curated selection of Red Carpet Premieres, Special Screenings, World Cinema, Documentaries and Short Films.

Passes to AFI FEST 2026 are now available for purchase online at FEST.AFI.com.

Festivalgoers can choose from the Star Pass, Patron Pass and the new Marquee Pass. The AFI FEST Star Pass features access to all screenings (excluding Red Carpet Premieres), early screening selection and theater access, access to the AFI FEST Festival Lounge, AFI FEST merch and free rush access. The Patron Pass features all the benefits of the Star Pass, plus access to Red Carpet Premieres and priority screening selection and theater access.

The full festival lineup will be unveiled on September 29. Individual tickets will be available for purchase on October 3.

AFI FEST is recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a qualifying festival for the Live Action, Animated and Documentary Short Film categories for the annual Academy Awards. AFI FEST is also a qualifying festival for consideration for the British Short Film categories of both the BAFTA Film Awards and the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA).

Canva, the all-in-one visual communication and collaboration platform, returns as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of AFI FEST 2026. Built to empower everyone across the entertainment industry, from screenwriters and directors to producers, production teams and studios, Canva helps bring ideas from early concept to screen. Entertainment professionals use Canva to pitch projects and secure buy-in, develop storyboards and mood boards, plan productions, collaborate with cast and crew, create marketing campaigns and promotional assets, and build presentations that bring creative visions to life.

Canva will be integrated throughout AFI FEST including hosting industry networking events and hands-on training workshops for filmmakers, while powering the festival's digital and printed materials. Entertainment professionals can explore resources to pitch projects, plan shoots and bring creative visions to life at canva.com/entertainment.

About the American Film Institute (AFI)

The American Film Institute (AFI) is a nonprofit organization with a mandate to champion the moving image as an art form. Established in 1967, AFI launched the first comprehensive history of American film and sparked the movement for film preservation in the United States. In 1969, AFI opened the doors of the AFI Conservatory, a graduate-level program to train narrative filmmakers. The Conservatory, which counts Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Ari Aster, Deniese Davis, Affonso Gonçalves, Susannah Grant, Matthew Libatique, David Lynch and Rachel Morrison as Alumni, is ranked one of the top film schools in America. AFI's enduring traditions include the AFI Life Achievement Award, which honors the masters for work that has stood the test of time; AFI AWARDS, which celebrates the creative ensembles of the most outstanding screen stories of the year; and scholarly efforts such as the AFI Catalog of Feature Films and the AFI Archive that preserve film history for future generations. AFI exhibition programs include AFI FEST presented by Canva and year-round exhibition at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Maryland. AFI Movie Club is a destination for movie lovers from around the world to celebrate and engage with the art form every day. Other pioneering programs include workshops aimed at elevating emerging storytellers and technology, including AFI DWW+ and the AFI Cinematography Intensive Workshop. More information is available at AFI.com.

About AFI FEST presented by Canva

Celebrating its 40th edition, AFI FEST presented by Canva is a world-class event, showcasing the best films from across the globe. This year's edition takes place in Los Angeles from October 21-25, 2026. With an innovative slate of programming, the five-day festival presents screenings, panels and conversations, featuring both master filmmakers and new cinematic voices. AFI FEST includes high-profile films with Q&As featuring the films' cast and crew and a robust lineup of fiction and nonfiction features and shorts, providing a one-of-a-kind experience for movie fans. Additional information is available at FEST.AFI.com.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is the world's leading all-in-one platform for visual communication and collaboration. Built to empower everyone to design, the company serves the creative and design needs of enterprises, small businesses, consumers and students in more than 190 countries worldwide.

Whether you're a novice taking your first steps in design, or a creative professional seeking powerful tools, Canva ensures users have what they need to transform an idea into something beautiful. Underpinned by the world's most comprehensive library of designer-made content, Canva is powered by a suite of products and proprietary AI tools which elevate how individuals and teams create, collaborate, and communicate with ease.

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