WICKED Movie, CONCLAVE, & More Win Top Honors at the ADG Awards Nominations

On Saturday, The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) presented the 29th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in a ceremony hosted by actress and comedian Rachael Harris.

For the Excellence in Production Design in a Feature Film awards categories, Craig Lathrop won the Period Feature Film award for “Nosferatu,” Nathan Crowley took home the Fantasy Feature Film award for “Wicked” and Suzie Davies won the Contemporary Feature Film award for “Conclave.” In the Excellence in Production Design in Television categories, Helen Jarvis won the One-Hour Period Single-Camera Series award for “Shōgun,” Howard Cummings won the One-Hour Fantasy Single-Camera Series award for “Fallout,” Chae Kyoung-sun earned the One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series award for “Squid Game,” Kalina Ivanov won the Limited Series award for “The Penguin,” Clayton Hartley won the Television Movie award for “Unfrosted,” Shayne Fox received the Half-Hour Single-Camera Series award for “What We Do in the Shadows” and Glenda Rovello took home the Multi-Camera Series award for “Frasier.” A full list of winners can be found below.

During the ceremony, the ADG’s National Executive Director Chuck Parker praised “Keep California Rolling,” a developing campaign from the Entertainment Union Coalition (EUC) and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), in support of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed tax incentive for Los Angeles-based film and television production. Parker galvanized the crowd with his comments: “We can do this! We need jobs now!”

Written by the ADG Award’s long-time writer Zach L. Wilson, the ceremony was hosted by award-winning comedic actress Harris (“Goosebumps,” “The Hangover”), who received big laughs for her spoof of “The Bold and the Beautiful” and gracing the stage dressed as Glinda from “Wicked.” Award presenters included Michael Urie (“Shrinking”), Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”), Joe Manganiello (“Deal or No Deal Island”), Jason Ritter (“Matlock”), Devon Sawa (“Chucky”), Skye P. Marshall (“Matlock”), Garret Dillahunt (“High Potential”), Peter Facinelli (“The Unbreakable Boy”), Ron Funches (“Inside Out 2”), Eve Harlow (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Vella Lovell (“Animal Control”), Al Madrigal (“Lopez vs Lopez”) and Kurtwood Smith (“That '90s Show”).

Director, filmmaker and Academy Award ® nominee Jason Reitman received the 2025 Cinematic Imagery Award, presented by Lamorne Morris (“Saturday Night”). Most recently, Reitman wrote, produced, and directed “Saturday Night,” and his previous achievements include earning four Oscar nominations for his work on the films “Juno” and “Up in the Air.” Reitman joked about having his first kiss on the Universal lot before delivering a passionate speech supporting a return to shooting in Los Angeles: “It’s time to lean into making movies on historic studio lots. It’s time to unlock the tax incentives.”

During the ceremony, the ADG inducted legendary production designer Carl Jules Weyl into its Hall of Fame. Weyl is renowned for his influential design on Hollywood classics including “Casablanca” and “The Big Sleep.” Weyl won a Best Art Direction Oscar for his work on the film “The Adventures of Robin Hood” and was later nominated in the same category for “Mission to Moscow.” He passed away in 1947.

ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to four esteemed guild members. Scenic Artist Lisa Frazza (“Jeopardy,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Dancing With The Stars”) received the Scenic, Title, and Graphic Artists Council Lifetime Achievement Award. Set Designer Barbara Mesney (“Argo,” “Gone Girl,” “Anchorman”) took home the Set Designers and Model Makers Council Lifetime Achievement Award. The Illustrators and Matte Artists Council Lifetime Achievement Award went to Storyboard Artist Dan Sweetman (“Braveheart,” “Mufasa: The Lion King,” “Birdman”). Production Designer J. Dennis Washington (“The Fugitive,” “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Prizzi's Honor”) received the Art Directors Council Lifetime Achievement Award.

Complete List of Winners

WINNERS FOR MOTION PICTURES

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Nosferatu

Production Designer: Craig Lathrop

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Wicked

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Conclave

Production Designer: Suzie Davies

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The WILD Robot

Production Designer: Raymond Zibach

WINNERS FOR TELEVISION:

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Shōgun: “Anjin”

Production Designer: Helen Jarvis

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Fallout: “The End”

Production Designer: Howard Cummings

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Squid Game: “Six Legs,” “O X”

Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun

LIMITED SERIES

The Penguin

Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

Television Movie

Unfrosted

Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

HALF-HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

What We Do in the Shadows: “Headhunting”

Production Designer: Shayne Fox

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Frasier: “All About Eve”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

VARIETY or REALITY SERIES

Saturday Night Live: “Host: Ariana Grande, Musical Guest: Stevie Nicks”

Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio, Andrea Purcigliotti

VARIETY SPECIAL

Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic

Production Designers: James Yarnell, Steve Morden

COMMERCIAL

Apple Pay: “Plates”

Production Designer: François Audouy

MUSIC VIDEO

Kendrick Lamar: “Not Like Us”

Production Designer: Freyja Bardell

Photo credit: Rob Latour/2024

