WHEN WE WERE BULLIES to Air on HBO & HBO Max

HBO Documentary Films is set to debut the Academy Award®-nominated documentary short, When We Were Bullies, from longtime HBO collaborator Jay Rosenblatt (HBO's "Phantom Limb," "Human Remains") on Wednesday, March 30 (9:00-9:35 p.m. ET/PT). The film will be on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

When We Were Bullies begins with a mind boggling coincidence from 25 years ago, which ultimately leads filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt to track down his fifth grade class to see what they remember from a bullying incident that occurred 50 years ago. Weaving together a collage of archival material, found footage, stop-motion animation and interviews with classmates and a teacher from the time, the film is a highly personal look back at a Brooklyn schoolyard incident that had been obscured by the elusive nature of memory but had resonated for decades. In a playful yet poignant reflection, Rosenblatt begins to understand his complicity, his sense of shame and the shared nature of such incidents and their aftermath.

Jay Rosenblatt is an internationally recognized artist and has completed over thirty films. His work, personal in content, yet universal in their appeal, explores our emotional and psychological cores. His films have received over 100 awards and have been screened throughout the world. Jay is a recipient of a Guggenheim, USA Artists and a Rockefeller Fellowship. He is currently the Program Director of the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival.

HBO Documentary Films in association with Locomotion Films present a film by Jay Rosenblatt; animation, Jeremy Rourke; music by Erik Ian Walker (with a nod to Franz Schubert); cinematography, Kirsten Johnson, Ellie McCutcheon, Jay Rosenblatt.

Watch the trailer here: