WGN America Picks Up Hit Series JAG

WGN America announced today that "JAG," the longest running military drama in the history of television, joins the entertaining line-up of fan-favorites at the network. The procedural series is set to premiere with a two-day "JAG of July" marathon on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 starting at 9:00am ET/8:00am CT.

Following its network launch, "JAG" will air on WGN america every Monday through Friday for two hours, starting at 4:00pm ET/3:00pm CT with the exception of Wednesday, which will run until 12:00am ET/11:00pm CT. All ten seasons of the series will air in chronological order, making WGN america the sole cable network where audiences can catch the show.

"JAG" follows an elite legal wing of officers trained as lawyers who investigate, prosecute, and defend those accused of military crimes. "JAG" stars David James Elliott (Trumbo) as the resourceful Navy lawyer and officer Harmon "Harm" Rabb, Jr. and Catherine Bell (Bruce Almighty) as his equally savvy partner Marine Lieutenant Colonel Sarah "Mac" MacKenzie, who traverse the globe together investigating and prosecuting crimes, and acts of terrorism and espionage related to the Navy and Marine Corps.

The series chronicles Harm and Mac's larger-than-life careers in the Navy's Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps. Together they use their intelligence and determination to uncover the mysteries behind cases involving murder, treason, terrorism, and other military crimes. Also working with Harm and Mac is Lieutenant Bud Roberts (Patrick Labyorteaux), a former law clerk turned attorney, and Commander Sturgis Turner (Scott Lawrence), Harm's friend at the Naval Academy. Art imitates life in "JAG", tackling an intriguing mix of ripped-from-the-headlines stories as well as authentic and compelling episodes reflecting issues confronted by the men and women serving in the armed forces.

"JAG" was produced by Belisarius Productions in association with Paramount Television for CBS. The series was created and Executive Produced by Donald P. Bellisario.

