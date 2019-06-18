WE tv Releases Sneak Peak of POWER, INFLUENCE AND HIP-HOP: THE REMARKABLE RISE OF SO SO DEF

The prolific career of hip hop mogul Jermaine Dupri and his indelible influence on music over the last 26 years is explored in 'Power, Influence and Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def' debuting Thursday, July 18 on WE tv. In addition, Dupri will celebrate the world premiere of the documentary special on Sunday, June 23 at SeriesFest in Denver, Colorado.

Throughout this one-hour documentary special, we uncover the unique stories that make up the history of So So Def, one of the very few black owned labels from its humble beginnings to multi-platinum success and stardom. Jermaine Dupri's ability to shape Atlanta's popular music culture becomes apparent in this riveting journey that has turned him into one of the biggest music moguls of our time. Dupri's mission has always been to create a universal platform through music not only in urban communities but around the world. Today, he's achieved just that. The documentary features never-before-seen archival footage and original interviews with Dupri's contemporaries including Mariah Carey, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Will.I.Am, Da Brat, Bow Wow and Nelly.

The special is a production of We tv in association with Entertainment One (eOne), who also produce "Growing Up Hip Hop" and "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" for the network.





