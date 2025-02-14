Video/Photos: BRIDGERTON Season 4 First Look at New Characters, Masquerade Ball, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At an event in London, Netflix and Shondaland captivated fans with an exclusive sneak peek of Benedict and Sophie's passionate love story heightening anticipation for Bridgerton's steamy fourth season. The conversation moderated by Queen Charlotte herself, Golda Rosheuvel, included showrunner Jess Brownell and season leads Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek).

The panel unveiled never-before-seen photos of favorite characters in the ton, beloved book moments to expect, and a first look at the highly anticipated masquerade ball. The group revealed that the anticipated masquerade ball from Julia Quinn’s Offer from a Gentleman will be featured in episode 1 of Bridgerton Season 4. Thompson and Ha also shared their excitement about the current production of season four and filming the highly anticipated Masquerade Ball.

Brownell recapped where the characters left off at the end of Season 3 and and a preview of what viewers can expect from this next season, including a glimpse of Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) with Lord Marcus Anderson’s (Daniel Francis) blossoming flirtation and the newest Featherington baby from Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton). Additionally, Simone Ashley was confirmed to return for Bridgerton Season 4.

New photos were released of the newly constructed backlot at Shepperton Studios. The backlot showcases exquisite replicas of Georgian and Regency architecture including homes, buildings, Mayfair Street and more. This milestone, 8 months in the making, promises to envelop the beloved show in an even more delightful and authentic atmosphere, transporting audiences to a world of Regency-era splendor. This regal undertaking was designed by Bridgerton Production Designer, Alison Gartshore along with Supervising Art Director Antony Cartlidge and Art Director Adam David Grant. The build spans approximately two acres of Netflix’s backlot at Shepperton, marking a new chapter in the series’ enchanting journey.

New photos were also released of previously announced new characters in Sophie Baek's circle, including Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung), Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao), and Posy Li (Isabella Wei). The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball. Take a look at the new photos and a new sneak peek video now!

Photo credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

