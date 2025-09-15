 tracker
Video/Photos: Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, & More at GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert

Recorded live, the event marked the first time a concert took place in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

By: Sep. 15, 2025
On Saturday, September 13th, Vatican City held a concert event, featuring Pharrell Williams with the Voices of Fire Choir, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, and more. Watch the full concert stream now and check out photos below.

Recorded live, the historic event marked the first time a concert took place in this significant setting. The concert drew an audience of over 253,000 people in St. Peter’s Square, underscoring its historic scale and global resonance. 

The full lineup also included Karol G, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, BamBam, Angélique Kidjo, Ariana Bergamaschi, Il Volo, and the Choir of the Diocese of Rome led by Maestro Marco Frisina. They were joined by the Nova Opera Orchestra, the BBE All-Star Band, and an international choir assembled for the occasion. Musical direction was provided by Adam Blackstone.

The creative direction for Grace for the World was led by Pharrell Williams in collaboration with Maestro Andrea Bocelli and the Holy See, their vision uniting on a historic stage. A spectacular aerial drone and light show by Nova Sky Stories, featuring imagery inspired by the Sistine Chapel, accompanied the show. A replay of the concert is available to stream on Disney+ globally.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, addressed the audience, offering words of fraternity, peace, and unity. The program also featured inspiring words from Bishop Ezekiel Williams, Graça Machel Mandela, Naomi Campbell, Nobel Laureates Kailash Satyarthi and Nadia Murad, Monsignor Renzo Pegoraro, and Pharrell Williams.

This performance celebrated the 2025 Jubilee year and marked the closing of the third World Meeting on Human Fraternity, a conference held by the Fratelli Tutti Foundation consisting of two days of spiritual and cultural initiatives, to celebrate the strength of fraternity, offer the world a symbolic embrace, and renew the collective commitment to the protection of Creation.

Photo Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Grace For The World

Video/Photos: Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, & More at GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert Image
Pharrell Williams

Video/Photos: Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, & More at GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert Image
BamBam

Video/Photos: Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, & More at GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert Image
Angélique Kidjo

Video/Photos: Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, & More at GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert Image
BamBam

Video/Photos: Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, & More at GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert Image
BamBam

Video/Photos: Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, & More at GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert Image
Angélique Kidjo

Video/Photos: Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, & More at GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert Image

Video/Photos: Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, & More at GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert Image
Pharrell Williams

Video/Photos: Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, & More at GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert Image
Pharrell Williams

Video/Photos: Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, & More at GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert Image
Pharrell Williams

Video/Photos: Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, & More at GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert Image
Teddy Swims

Video/Photos: Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, & More at GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert Image
Teddy Swims and Andrea Bocelli

Video/Photos: Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, & More at GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert Image
Teddy Swims and Andrea Bocelli

Video/Photos: Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, & More at GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert Image
Teddy Swims and Andrea Bocelli


