Video: YOU WOULD DO IT TOO Episode 3 Sneak Peek Clip

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode three of “You Would Do It Too” (“Tú También lo Harías”), the new Apple TV+ Spanish-language thriller. The third episode will premiere Wednesday, November 6, 2024, followed by a new episode weekly every Wednesday through December 11, 2024.

In episode 3, Garza and Quirós finally get a lead as a tenacious television reporter begins looking into the bus vigilante dubbed “El Justiciero.”

Starring Ana Polvorosa (“Cable Girls”), Michelle Jenner (“Berlin”), Pablo Molinero (“The Plague”) and José Manuel Poga (“Money Heist”), “You Would Do It Too” takes place after an armed robbery on a bus near Barcelona results in the deaths of three robbers. Detectives and former lovers are on a mission to uncover the truth behind the six witnesses’ inconsistent timelines before time runs out. As they navigate a world where perception often trumps reality, this lightning-fast thriller shines a spotlight on the importance of truth in today’s society and the lengths people will go to protect their version of it.

Hailing from Legendary Television and Spanish Production Company, Espotlight Media, “Tú También lo Harías” is created and written by David Victori (“Sky Rojo”) and Jordi Vallejo (Harlan Coben’s “The Innocent”), “Tú También lo Harías” was directed by Victori, executive produced by Anxo Rodriguez alongside the creators.

