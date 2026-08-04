THIS SUMMER WILL BE DIFFERENT Starts Filming on Prince Edward Island

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Netflix has begun production on THIS SUMMER WILL BE DIFFERENT, a series adaptation of the novel by New York Times bestselling Canadian author Carley Fortune. Filming is underway on Prince Edward Island and in Toronto, and the streamer has released a new image of the previously announced cast alongside a round of new recurring cast additions.

Logline

THIS SUMMER WILL BE DIFFERENT, based on the beloved novel by Carley Fortune, is a simmering, sun-soaked romance set across multiple summers on Prince Edward Island about Lucy, a young woman navigating her 20s and her first real love with her best friend's brother, the one person she was never supposed to fall for.

Creators/Showrunners

Dane Clark (Suze, One More Time), Linsey Stewart (Workin' Moms, North of North)

Executive Producers

Dane Clark, Linsey Stewart, Carley Fortune (Every Summer After, Our Perfect Storm), and Jennifer Kawaja (Sort Of, Wayward), Elise Cousineau (Cardinal, Small Achievable Goals) and Sam Levine (Small Achievable Goals, The Z Suite) for Sphere Media

Directors

Karen Maine (Yes, God, Yes, Nobody Wants This), Jasmin Mozaffari (Ginny & Georgia, Firecrackers), Fab Filippo (Sort Of, Save Me)

Cast

Sophie Nélisse (Yellowjackets, Heated Rivalry), Francesca Reale (Stranger Things, Do Revenge), Roby Attal (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Sex Lives of College Girls)

The new recurring cast includes Jordan Rodrigues as Miles Lam, Jude Wilson as Zach, Natalie Brown as Christine, James Tupper as Ken, Tom Barnett as Peter and Celia Owen as Joy. THIS SUMMER WILL BE DIFFERENT is produced by Sphere Media as a 10-episode series, with Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart serving as creators and showrunners. The project joins a slate of Netflix Canada titles that includes NORTH OF NORTH, WAYWARD and WHO KILLED THE MONTREAL EXPOS?, along with the upcoming BELOW and THE GRANVILLE GIRLS.

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