Video: Watch the Trailer for Netflix's RUTH & BOAZ Featuring Phylicia Rashad

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Ruth & Boaz, a new romance produced by DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry. A modern retelling of the Biblical narrative, the trailer for the faith-based film features the narration of Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad, who is the director of Broadway's Purpose. Ruth & Boaz will be released on Friday, September 26.

The new movie follows Ruth Moably (Serayah), a rising Atlanta hip-hop artist who leaves behind fame after a personal tragedy. Seeking a fresh start in rural Tennessee, she cares for her late boyfriend’s mother (Rashad) and unexpectedly finds new purpose and love with Boaz (Tyler Lepley), a grounded and generous vineyard owner.

Directed by Alanna Brown and written by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan, Ruth & Boaz features an original song by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds (who also stars), performed by Serayah. Gregalan Williams, Nijah Brenea, Walnette Santiago, James Thomas, Christopher Broughton, Jermaine Dupri, and Chaundre Hall-Broomfield round out the cast.