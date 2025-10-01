Video: Watch the Trailer for Apple's New Martin Scorsese Docuseries

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for “Mr. Scorsese,” a new five-part documentary event from filmmaker Rebecca Miller. The trailer offers a glimpse into the emotional heart of the docuseries, as the director explores his perspective on human nature and the eternal struggle between good and evil throughout his life and career. It will premiere globally on Friday, October 17 on Apple TV+.

The documentary offers an examination of one of cinema’s most influential and enigmatic figures, featuring never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews with those closest to him. With exclusive, unrestricted access to Scorsese’s private archives, the documentary series is anchored by extensive conversations with the filmmaker himself and interviews with friends, family, and creative collaborators including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks and Rodrigo Prieto, along with his children, wife Helen Morris and close childhood friends.

The series also examines how his life informed his artistic vision. Starting with his New York University student films through to the present day, this documentary explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese and informed his work throughout, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind.

Directed by filmmaker Miller (“She Came to Me,” “Personal Velocity: Three Portraits”), “Mr. Scorsese” originated with executive producers Miller and Damon Cardasis at Round Films (“Maggie’s Plan,” “Saturday Church”), and Cindy Tolan (“Étoile,” “Dandelion”), Miller’s longtime creative collaborator. Emmy Award-nominated trio Cardasis, Tolan and Miller (“Arthur Miller: Writer”) serve as executive producers of “Mr. Scorsese” alongside Rick Yorn, Christopher Donnelly and Julie Yorn. Ron Burkle produces, with Robert Fernandez and Patrick Walmsley as co-executive producers. The series is presented by Expanded Media and Round Films in association with LBI Entertainment and Moxie Pictures.