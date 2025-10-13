Video: Watch the Trailer for ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios have released the official trailer for the second season of the Max Original animated series Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. The ten-episode season debuts Thursday, October 23, on HBO Max, followed by one new episode weekly through December 25.

After their journey through the multiverse, Fionna and Cake tackle new adventures while Huntress Wizard embarks on a desperate quest with fatal consequences.

The cast includes Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Ashly Burch, with recurring guest cast Anna Akana, Dee Bradley Baker, Maria Bamford, Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick, Kris Collins, Frank Collison, Andy Daly, Grey DeLisle, Harvey Guillén, Patti Harrison, Manny Jacinto, Tom Kenny, Marc Maron, Broadway alums Jinkx Monsoon and Kumail Nanjiani (Oh. Mary!), Olivia Olson, Vico Ortiz, Chelsea Peretti, Jeremy Shada, Hynden Walch, and Pendleton Ward, among others.

Adam Muto serves as the showrunner and executive producer. The series is also executive-produced by Fred Seibert and Sam Register and produced in partnership with Cartoon Network Studios.