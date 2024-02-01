Video: Watch the Trailer For STARZ's MARY & GEORGE With Julianne Moore

“Mary & George” is set to debut on Friday, April 5 at midnight on the STARZ app.

Video: Watch the Trailer For STARZ's MARY & GEORGE With Julianne Moore

STARZ sets April 5th premiere date for its highly anticipated, audacious psychodrama “Mary & George” and releases seductive key art and trailer starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore (Still Alice) and Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue).  “Mary & George” is set to debut on Friday, April 5 at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 10:00 PM ET/PT in Canada. 

The seven-part limited series is inspired by the scandalous true story of a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of KING James I. 

As previously announced, Julianne Moore plays Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who in 17th century England molded her beautiful son, George, to seduce KING James I and become his all-powerful lover.

Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King's most trusted advisors. Nicholas Galitzine plays her son, George Villiers, a naïve romantic who alongside his ruthless mother was prepared to stop at nothing to get to the top and prove to himself that he can be defined by more than just his beauty and make his mark on history. Tony Curran (“Mayflies”) stars as KING James I, whose desire to be loved and subservient to ambitious and beautiful young men, makes him dangerously at risk of being exploited by tyrannical lovers to the likes of Mary & George.

The ensemble cast includes Nicola Walker (“The Split,” “Unforgotten”) as “Lady Hatton,” Niamh Algar (The Wonder, “Malpractice”) as “Sandie,” Trine Dyrholm (“The Legacy,” Queen Of Hearts) as “Queen Anne,” Sean Gilder (“Sherwood,” “Slow Horses”) as “Sir Thomas Compton,” Adrian Rawlins (Living, “Chernobyl”) as “Sir Edward Coke,” Mark O'Halloran (The Miracle Club, “The Virtues”) as “Sir Francis Bacon,” Laurie Davidson (“Masters of the Air,” “Guilty Party”) as “Earl of Somerset,” Samuel Blenkin (“Atlanta,” “The Witcher: Blood Origin”) as “Prince Charles”, Jacob McCarthy (“SAS: Rogue Heroes,” The Tragedy of Macbeth) as “Kit Villiers,” Tom Victor (“Consent”) as “John Villiers,” Alice Grant (Anthem at Almeida Theatre) as “Susan Villiers,” Amelia Gething (Emily, “The Amelia Gething Complex”) as “Frances Coke,” Mirren Mack (“The Nest,” “The Witcher: Blood Origin”) as “Katherine Villiers,” Rina Mahoney (“Happy Valley,” “Cobra”) as “Laura Ashcattle” and Simon Russell Beale (The Death of Stalin, The Outfit) as “George Villiers.”

“Mary & George” is produced by Hera Pictures in association with Sky Studios. The series is written by D.C. Moore (“Killing Eve,” “Temple”), inspired by Benjamin Woolley's nonfiction book The King's Assassin. Liza Marshall is executive producer for Hera Pictures alongside D.C. Moore, Oliver Hermanus and Julianne Moore.

Hermanus (Living, Moffie) also helms the series as lead director. Additional directors include Alex Winckler (“Somewhere Boy,” “This Way Up”) and International Emmy-Award winner Florian Cossen (“Deutschland 86,” “The Empress”). Sam Hoyle serves as executive producer for Sky Studios.

Watch the trailer here:






