Video: Watch the Teaser for Bradley Cooper's New Feature IS THIS THING ON?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Following his directorial outings with A Star Is Born and Maestro, Bradley Cooper is back for round three with his new feature film, Is This Thing On? The newly released teaser trailer previews the dramedy, which grapples with the difficulties of a broken relationship and finding purpose amid a changing existence.

As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Will Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Laura Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family—forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form.

Directed by Cooper from a screenplay he co-wrote with Arnett and Mark Chappell, the cast also includes Andra Day, Bradley Cooper, Amy Sedaris, Tony Award winner Sean Hayes (Good Night, Oscar), Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole (Grey Gardens, War Paint), Ciarán Hinds, and Scott Icenogle.

The movie will make its world premiere as the closing night selection of the New York Film Festival in October, before being released in select theaters on December 19.