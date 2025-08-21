Video: Watch the Teaser Trailer for THE PITT Season 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







HBO Max has released the first official teaser for season two of the Max Original drama series The Pitt, from John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television, created by R. Scott Gemmill and starring Noah Wyle. The series, which has garnered 13 Emmy nominations, will return for season two in January 2026.

The Pitt is an examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.

The show stars Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Al-Hashimi).

The Pitt is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. R. Scott Gemmill created the series and serves as an executive producer alongside Emmy® winner John Wells (“Animal Kingdom,” “Shameless,” “The West Wing,” “ER”), Noah Wyle, Michael Hissrich (“Shameless,” “The West Wing,” “Third Watch”), JWP’s Erin Jontow (“Animal Kingdom,” “Maid,” “Shameless”), and Simran Baidwan (“Manifest,” “Ordinary Joe,” “The Good Doctor,” “Chicago Med”).